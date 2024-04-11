Premier League clubs agree on major rule change - which will have a huge impact for fans

By Ryan Dabbs
The Premier League will see a big change to how decisions are made next season, in something that will be of great benefit to fans

Referee Simon Hooper looks at the VAR monitor before giving a red card to Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed on a major rule change on Thursday, which will see semi-automated offside technology introduced to England's top tier from next season. 

Eliminating the need for VARs to manually add lines on the field of play, semi-automated offside techology also provides a clearer picture to supporters both live in the stadium and on broadcasts where the offside actually occurred. The images will be shown in stadiums to enhance the viewing experience.

