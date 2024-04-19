Is Alphonse Areola injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Steven Chicken
published

The West Ham United goalkeeper has been out for the past few weeks with a groin injury

Alphonse Areola of West Ham United waves to fans during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England.
(Image credit: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

 West Ham United goalkeeper Alphone Areola will again be looking to make his return to action when the Hammers take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

First-choice stopper Areola has been ruled out with a groin injury since going off midway through West Ham’s 4-3 defeat away to Newcastle United on 30th March, with Lukasz Fabianski filling in between the sticks in his absence.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1