Is Jarrod Bowen injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen faces a race against time to determine his availability for the weekend's action after missing Thursday's 2-0 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Irons welcome Fulham to the London Stadium on Sunday looking to reaffirm their push for the European places having won just once in their last five league outings. David Moyes' side sit seventh ahead of the upcoming game, one point behind sixth-placed Manchester United week having played a game more than the teams around them.

Fulham, meanwhile, have endured a rather hit-and-miss spell of late, with wins against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur preceding lacklustre performances against Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Will Jarrod Bowen return to action against Fulham on Sunday?

David Moyes will be hoping to have Bowen at his disposal once more. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Thursday's defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, Moyes confirmed Bowen's return was difficult to predict.

“Jarrod isn’t with us," he told reporters. "He’s twisted his knee and there’s some sort of damage,”

The Scotsman added: “We can’t give any dates of when he might be back, unfortunately.

Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed another stellar campaign with West Ham. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s an England international and we know how important he is to our team, so he’ll be a miss for sure. But we have good players who can come in, so we’ll stay positive.”

Bowen has been in sensational form this season, netting 15 goals in the Premier League alone for the Hammers - a career-best tally for the 27-year-old.

