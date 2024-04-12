Is Jarrod Bowen injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By James Ridge
West Ham United will be sweating the fitness of Jarrod Bowen after a difficult European tie on Thursday

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen faces a race against time to determine his availability for the weekend's action after missing Thursday's 2-0 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Irons welcome Fulham to the London Stadium on Sunday looking to reaffirm their push for the European places having won just once in their last five league outings. David Moyes' side sit seventh ahead of the upcoming game, one point behind sixth-placed Manchester United week having played a game more than the teams around them.

