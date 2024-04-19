Is West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Steven Chicken
published

Jarrod Bowen missed last weekend's defeat to Fulham with a hamstring issue but returned in midweek

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring against Manchester United
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen will be in contention again for West Ham United after returning from a slight hamstring issue that kept him out of Premier League action last weekend.

Bowen missed Sunday’s defeat to Fulham as a precautionary measure after feeling a bit of a twinge, with David Moyes seemingly deciding that resting Bowen up for their European commitments was the more sensible option.

