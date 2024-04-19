Is West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Jarrod Bowen will be in contention again for West Ham United after returning from a slight hamstring issue that kept him out of Premier League action last weekend.

Bowen missed Sunday’s defeat to Fulham as a precautionary measure after feeling a bit of a twinge, with David Moyes seemingly deciding that resting Bowen up for their European commitments was the more sensible option.

Footage of Bowen in training the day before their Europa League second-leg clash with Bayer Leverkusen gave West Ham fans great heart, and the winger was indeed named on the teamsheet at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen returned from injury to set up West Ham opener in Europa League

The England winger completed 90 minutes as West Ham battled in vein to overturn the two-goal deficit they carried into the game with them from the first leg. Bowen teed up Michail Antonio to give West Ham hope with a 29th-minute headed opener.

Moyes’ men were unable to find the second goal they needed in an increasingly bad-tempered game that ended with Jeremie Frimpong putting the result beyond doubt by re-extending their aggregate lead in the 89th minute. The result also kept alive Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in all competitions under Xabi Alonso.

West Ham will now turn their attentions back to domestic matters as they take on cross-London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers will be keen to try and secure a shot at another season of European football, though in all likelihood that would require them to overtake Newcastle United and Manchester United to finish sixth while hoping Manchester City also go on to win the FA Cup.

Alphonse Areola's injury status is a bit less certain for West Ham. Plus, everything we know about next season's Premier League kits while VAR is set for a revamp.