Premier League’s chances of receiving fifth Champions League spot reduced by almost 30 per cent – after defeats for Liverpool and West Ham United

By Chris Flanagan
Two Europa League losses have left hopes of an extra place in the continent’s premier club competition firmly in the balance

West Ham fall to defeat at Bayer Leverkusen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League’s chances of receiving a fifth Champions League spot next season have been reduced by almost 30 per cent, after Liverpool and West Ham United fell to defeat in their Europa League quarter-final first legs.

Liverpool surprisingly lost 3-0 at home to Atalanta, with West Ham suffering a 2-0 reverse at Bayer Leverkusen, and both results could yet prove critical in England’s bid to secure five places in the Champions League group stage next term.

