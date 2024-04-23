West Ham report: Former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui spotted flying from Madrid to London - with Spaniard a 'serious contender'

By Ryan Dabbs
published

West Ham could be set to replace David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui, formerly of Real Madrid

West Ham United target Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town at Molineux on August 02, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui was seen flying to London on Monday night, after being linked with becoming the next West Ham United manager.

While travelling from Madrid to London Heathrow on Monday 22 April, FourFourTwo spotted Lopetegui on the same evening flight. This comes after The Telegraph reported that the Spaniard is a "serious contender" to replace David Moyes at the London Stadium in the summer.

