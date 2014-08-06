Fernando vows to adapt to the Premier League

The defensive midfielder joined the Premier League champions in a £12 million deal in June from Portuguese outfit Porto.

Fernando was afforded plenty of playing time in City's pre-season tour of the United States, where Manuel Pellegrini's men contested the International Champions Cup.

The 27-year-old confessed he is still getting to grips with the intensity of English football, but is confident of playing a key role at the Etihad Stadium this season.

"It's been a tough tour, it got easier as the games went along, but it was difficult," Fernando told the Manchester Evening News.

"It has been more intense [than in Portugal] and the pace is quicker.

"But I was expecting that having watched the Premier League before I came here. But I'm getting used to it, I'm adapting.

"I knew I was facing great players when I came here, I just need to keep working hard and I'll prove myself."

Fernando looks set to be joined in Manchester by ex-Porto team-mate Eliaquim Mangala.

The centre-back is reported to be on the verge of moving to the Etihad - and Fernando believes the Frenchman would prove to be a shrewd signing.

He added: "I know him very well, he is quick, he is strong and if we sign him he will be a great addition to the team."