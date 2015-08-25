Ferretti: I'm not Mexico's saviour

Ricardo Ferretti was keen to stress his role as Mexico coach will remain an interim one, after being presented to local media on Monday.

The Tigres UANL boss will be in charge of the Mexican team for matches against United States - a Confederations Cup play-off - Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

"I have not come as a saviour or anything, I come around as interim," Ferretti told a news conference.

"At the end of these four games, our commitment ends."

Ferretti confirmed he will have Miguel Mejia Baron and Marco Antonio Ruiz as his right-hand men, and will begin his stint from Sunday - with Tigres UANL hosting Queretaro a day earlier aiming for three straight Liga MX wins.

The 61-year-old ruled out calling up one of his former chargers at Tigres, striker Alan Pulido - who is now based in Greece with Olympiacos.

However, Ferretti did not put the line through some of Mexico's elder statesman, claiming age is no barrier for him - and also indicated he would largely be selecting from players predecessor Miguel Herrera deployed at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Copa America.

"The ball doesn't ask you your age. What matters is your quality," he said.

Ferretti revealed he will not be accepting a wage for his time in charge of Mexico.