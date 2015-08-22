Ferretti's Mexico appointment unconfirmed - Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL president Alejandro Rodriguez Michielsen said the club were yet to receive confirmation coach Ricardo Ferretti would be temporarily loaned to Mexico's national team.

With reports circulating on Thursday that Tigres boss Ferretti would take the national team's reins for four matches after Miguel Herrera was sacked, Michielsen said the Liga MX outfit was still in the dark about the supposed deal.

"There is an offer from the national team for Ricardo Ferretti, but still we have not received any confirmation so," Michielsen said, via Tigres' website.

"We will respect both the decision to Ricardo, the offer that has been made, and the final decision by the federation, we are here to support, not hinder."

Michielsen appeared resigned to Ferretti's temporary departure, however, but defended the club against claims it would affect their fortunes in the top flight.

Tigres sit mid-table in Liga MX through six matches, having strung together back-to-back wins after their 2-1 road win at Tijuana on Friday.

"I'm sure there are many people who believe that we should not have done [allowed Ferretti to leave] and others will applaud," Michielsen added.

"Always going to be divided opinion, and we always will want to work for the benefit of Mexican soccer, and obviously thinking always of our club.

"I stress that this situation of Ricardo Ferretti [with] Tigers will not suffer, although there will be many of you who will say yes, and I respect them a lot."