Feyenoord snap up Vejinovic
Marko Vejinovic has completed his move from Vitesse to Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.
Feyenoord have announced the signing of Vitesse midfielder Marko Vejinovic on a four-year contract.
The former Netherlands youth international arrives for an undisclosed fee after passing a medical.
"I've gotten a good and warm feeling very quickly at Feyenoord," said Vejinovic. "I'll do everything I can to succeed here.
"I can not wait for Sunday when I can complete my first training session with Feyenoord."
Vejinovic made 67 Eredivisie appearances during two seasons with Vitesse and previously played with Heracles and AZ.
The 25-year-old was part of the AZ side that won the league title in 2009.
Meanwhile, Ajax have confirmed the return of full-back Mitchell Dijks in a move previously announced by Willem II.
