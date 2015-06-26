Trending

Feyenoord snap up Vejinovic

By

Marko Vejinovic has completed his move from Vitesse to Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.

Feyenoord have announced the signing of Vitesse midfielder Marko Vejinovic on a four-year contract.

The former Netherlands youth international arrives for an undisclosed fee after passing a medical.

"I've gotten a good and warm feeling very quickly at Feyenoord," said Vejinovic. "I'll do everything I can to succeed here. 

"I can not wait for Sunday when I can complete my first training session with Feyenoord."

Vejinovic made 67 Eredivisie appearances during two seasons with Vitesse and previously played with Heracles and AZ.

The 25-year-old was part of the AZ side that won the league title in 2009.

Meanwhile, Ajax have confirmed the return of full-back Mitchell Dijks in a move previously announced by Willem II.