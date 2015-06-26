Feyenoord snap up Vejinovic

Feyenoord have announced the signing of Vitesse midfielder Marko Vejinovic on a four-year contract.

The former Netherlands youth international arrives for an undisclosed fee after passing a medical.

"I've gotten a good and warm feeling very quickly at Feyenoord," said Vejinovic. "I'll do everything I can to succeed here.

"I can not wait for Sunday when I can complete my first training session with Feyenoord."

Vejinovic made 67 Eredivisie appearances during two seasons with Vitesse and previously played with Heracles and AZ.

The 25-year-old was part of the AZ side that won the league title in 2009.

Meanwhile, Ajax have confirmed the return of full-back Mitchell Dijks in a move previously announced by Willem II.