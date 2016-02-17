FFA hands down Melbourne Victory sanction

Football Federation Australia (FFA) chief executive David Gallop has described the behaviour of Melbourne Victory fans "staggering" after the governing body sanctioned the A-League champions on Wednesday.

The FFA fined Victory $50,000 AUD and imposed a suspended three-point deduction after finding the club guilty of bringing the game into disrepute during Saturday's Melbourne derby.

In a statement released, the FFA announced the sanctions relate to the behaviour of some Victory fans which included the ignition of flares outside and inside AAMI Park before and during the 2-2 draw against rivals Melbourne City, as well as the alleged assault on TV news personnel outside the stadium.

The punishment is identical to that handed down to the Western Sydney Wanderers last week for similar offences.

The suspended points deductions will be triggered should another serious incident occur.

Gallop said he was appalled by the behaviour of those fans who participated in the activity, particularly in light of similar sanctions handed to the Wanderers.

"The behaviour of a number of Melbourne Victory supporters last Saturday night was deplorable and cast a shadow over what was a fabulous game of A-League football," said Gallop.

"It's staggering that these dangerous incidents happened just days after FFA had applied sanctions to the Western Sydney Wanderers because of the actions of some fans. The focus on fan behaviour could not have been more acute.

"If there is any bright note in this situation, it is the refreshing attitude shown by both clubs through their CEOs, coaches and players. They are saying 'enough is enough'. As leaders and ambassadors of their clubs, they want to be part of the solution."