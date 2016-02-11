FFA hands Wanderers fine and suspended points deduction

Football Federation Australia (FFA) has fined Western Sydney Wanderers $50,000 AUD and imposed a suspended three-point deduction against the club after they were found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute for the actions of their supporters.

A section of the Wanderers away support let off flares and sound bombs in the side's 1-1 draw away to defending A-League champions Melbourne Victory at Etihad Stadium last Saturday, the former of which saw the game suspended momentarily.

After issuing a show cause notice at the start of the week, the FFA handed down the heavy ban on Thursday, though the point deduction is suspended for 12 months.

"The events of last Saturday night and the coordinated misconduct of a section of Western Sydney Wanderers fans cannot be tolerated by anyone in Australian football," FFA chief executive David Gallop said.

"The misconduct was not only dangerous and threatening but the coordinated and calculated way the fans behaved was a serious blight on the reputation of football and everyone involved in our game including clubs, members, fans, players and officials."

The FFA also announced it is in the process of introducing a "National Flare Management Policy", which will be part of the fan banning process review to be considered by the board next week.

"The use of flares and associated devices at sporting events are extremely dangerous, illegal and have no place in Australian football," Gallop added.

"We are putting a line in the sand. If these people are true football fans they will understand and appreciate their actions will hurt the clubs they claim to support."

The Wanderers top the A-League table on 34 points after 18 rounds, ahead of Brisbane Road on goal difference.