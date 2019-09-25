FIFA 20 TOTW 2: Coutinho, Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne, Maddison make Team of the Week

EA Sports have announced the players who have been included in the FUT Team Of The Week 2, following the latest round of matches.

Bayern Munich new boy Philippe Coutinho – named among FIFA 20's Ones to Watch on Wednesday – has made the cut after a fine display helping Bayern Munich tear apart Köln.

From the Premier League, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison are both in after star turns against Chelsea and Tottenham respectively. Kevin De Bruyne is also featured after Manchester City hammered Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

FUT Team of the Week (TOTW) 2

Benjamin Lecomte

Thiago Silva

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Aleksander Kolarov

Willi Orban

Kevin De Bruyne

Philippe Coutinho

Marcelo Brozovic

James Maddison

Willian José

Youcef Atal

