FIFA 20 TOTW 2: Coutinho, Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne, Maddison make Team of the Week

FIFA 20 TOTW 2 Team of the Week

EA Sports have announced the players who have been included in the FUT Team Of The Week 2, following the latest round of matches.

Bayern Munich new boy Philippe Coutinho – named among FIFA 20's Ones to Watch on Wednesday – has made the cut after a fine display helping Bayern Munich tear apart Köln.

From the Premier League, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison are both in after star turns against Chelsea and Tottenham respectively. Kevin De Bruyne is also featured after Manchester City hammered Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Items (see below for full lot) will be available from 6pm for a limited time.

FIFA 20 TOTW 2

FUT Team of the Week (TOTW) 2

  • Benjamin Lecomte
  • Thiago Silva
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • Aleksander Kolarov
  • Willi Orban
  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • Philippe Coutinho
  • Marcelo Brozovic
  • James Maddison
  • Willian José
  • Youcef Atal

