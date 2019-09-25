FIFA 20 FUT Ones to Watch announced: Hazard, Griezmann, Coutinho, Maguire, Pepe make the cut

EA Sports has revealed its 23-strong Ones to Watch line-up for Ultimate Team, taking inspiration from another summer of major transfers.

Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Joao Felix are all in after their big La Liga moves, while Harry Maguire, Nicolas Pepe and Sebastian Haller are among those representing the Premier League.

You’ll be able to find them in packs from Friday (September 27), and these items will upgrade throughout the season based on their real-world performances.

FIFA 20 best price

Where to get FIFA 20 for the cheapest and best price – with early access

FIFA 20 players also have their chance to vote for the final OTW player with a special player pick in-game or via the Companion App, and can choose between Eder Militao, Allan Saint-Maximin and Patrick Cutrone.

SEE ALSO FIFA 20 Ultimate Team bargains: 10 brilliant FUT buys for under 2,500 coins

FIFA 20 FUT Ones to Watch:

Eden Hazard

Antoine Griezmann

Philippe Coutinho

Frenkie de Jong

Romelu Lukaku

Mauro Icardi

Rodri

Matthijs de Ligt

Lucas Hernandez

Julian Brandt

Luka Jovic

Nicolas Pepe

Pablo Sarabia

Sebastien Haller

Wissam Ben Yedder

Harry Maguire

Thorgan Hazard

Hirving Lozano

Joao Felix

Nicolo Barella

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Christian Pulisic

Joelinton

More FIFA 20 on FourFourTwo.com

TACTICS FIFA 20's best formations: 5 tried-and-tested systems explained

TESTED FIFA 20 review: Volta’s street smarts unearth life beyond Ultimate Team

TUNES FIFA 20 soundtrack: FULL track list announced including Major Lazer, Anderson .Paak, Disclosure

New features you’ll love on FourFourTwo.com