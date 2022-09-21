FIFA 23 set to feature Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond

FIFA 23 could include Ted Lasso team AFC Richmond in the game.

The fictional side based in Greater London are the subject of the Apple TV+ series, in which Lasso – a college football coach from the United States – is hired as a Premier League manager. Over the course of the first two series, AFC Richmond are relegated before achieving an immediate promotion back to the top tier.

Now, the team appears to be rubbing shoulders with real-life Premier League sides: recently, a listing for the Greyhounds briefly appeared on EA's FIFA ratings database before being removed.

A tweet from the official Lasso Twitter account (opens in new tab) seems to have stepped up the whispers. In the image, lead actor Jason Sudeikis is posing for the FIFA team's facial capture rig, which recreates a person's likeness for the game. Players are scanned in the rig for each game, while managers will be this time around, too.

"Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a moustache who never knows where the tube is taking him," the caption for the image reads.

Last year, there was an easter egg in Football Manager 2022 for fans of the show. Managers were greeted with Lasso's famous "Believe" sign in their dressing room, which would change colour depending on the team you manage.

Ted Lasso is expected to return to Apple TV+ for a third season before the end of the year.