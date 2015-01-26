FIFA: No disciplinary proceedings against Real

Amid speculation of Real Madrid coming under investigation for deals involving under-18 players, FIFA is yet to open disciplinary proceedings against the club.

AS reported on Monday that the club are being examined by world football's governing body and Real's director of public relations Emilio Butragueno stated that they would co-operate fully.

"Firstly, we are in agreement with FIFA on this matter," he said.

"We will continue to work with them in every aspect they ask of us. We are absolutely relaxed about the procedure involving Real Madrid."

Real's fierce rivals Barcelona have been the subject of a similar investigation and, after being found to be in breach of the rules, were hit with a transfer embargo until 2016.

When contacted by Perform regarding the Real speculation, a FIFA spokesperson said: "FIFA is currently gathering all the relevant information and documentation in order to be in a position to properly assess the matter.

"No formal disciplinary proceedings have been opened at this stage.

"No further information can be provided for the time being."