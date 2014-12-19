FIFA to publish Garcia World Cup report

World football's governing body had come under increasing pressure to disclose the full details of the 430-page report, with only a summary of its contents having been made public until now.

And on Friday it was announced that the findings of the investigation into the bids for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments - hosted by Russia and Qatar respectively - would be published "in an appropriate form" and once "ongoing procedures against individuals are concluded".

Former United States attorney Garcia, who led the investigation, this week resigned from his position as independent chairman of the Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

The American blasted "erroneous representations of the facts" in the summary compiled by Hans-Joachim Eckert, chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's Independent Ethics Committee.