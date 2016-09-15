FIFA rankings: Brazil soar to fourth, Spain exit top 10

Brazil have climbed back into the top five of the FIFA World Ranking, as Argentina and Belgium stayed top of the table.

Tite's side jumped five places into joint-fourth, alongside Colombia, thanks largely to wins over them and Ecuador in World Cup qualifying this month.

Argentina and Belgium remain first and second respectively, while Germany are now into third and Chile, France and Portugal have all slipped down a place.

Uruguay climbed three spots to move into ninth, with Wales edging back into the top 10 at the expense of Spain, who drop three places to 11th despite a 2-0 friendly win over Belgium and 8-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein in World Cup qualifying.

England have moved up one place to 12th, with Italy sliding three spots down to 13th, while Scotland, Australia, Greece and Uzbekistan all clambered into the top 50.

The biggest climbers in the table are Bolivia, who jumped 35 places into 75th, followed by Malawi (99, up 28), Faroe Islands (111, up 24) and the Dominican Republic (114, up 24). The Central African Republic were the team to drop the furthest, falling 35 places to 122nd.

Guinea-Bissau (73, up 2), St Kitts and Nevis (77, up 4), Kazakhstan (83, up 13) and Comoros (152, up 3) all recorded their highest positions, while newcomers Kosovo moved up to 22 places to 168th and Gibraltar stayed at 205th.

FIFA WORLD RANKING TOP 10:

1. Argentina (1646)

2. Belgium (1369)

3. Germany (1347)

4.= Colombia (1323)

4.= Brazil (1323)

6. Chile (1284)

7. Portugal (1228)

8. France (1188)

9. Uruguay (1173)

10. Wales (1161)