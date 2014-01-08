FIFA rule out June, July staging of 2022 World Cup

Long-standing fears over soaring temperatures in Qatar have prompted plenty of debate as to the staging of the tournament in its traditional mid-year slot.

But Valcke has hinted that the World Cup will be switched to later in the year in response to mounting criticism and pressure to consider the possible health implications on fans, officials and players due to the desert heat.

"The dates for the World Cup (in Qatar) will not be June-July," he told Radio France.

"To be honest, I think it will be held between November 15 and January 15 at the latest.

"If you play between November 15 and the end of December that's the time when the weather conditions are best, when you can play in temperatures equivalent to a warm spring season in Europe, averaging 25 degrees. That would be perfect for playing football."