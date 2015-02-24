FIFA task force receive CAF backing over 2022

Six-months after a consultation process around the hosting of the competition began, the task force announced their preference for the tournament to be played in the final two months of the year.

With the Africa Cup of Nations due to take place in early 2023, the recommendation could have implications for that tournament, given it would start weeks after the World Cup final.

CAF has already moved the AFCON to avoid it falling in the same year as a World Cup, yet the governing body has confirmed they will make further changes as necessary to accommodate the global showpiece.

"CAF is backing up 100 per cent the proposals of task force and will adjust the calendar accordingly when a final decision will be made on the schedule of Qatar 2022‎," a statement read.

The announcement comes after UEFA, European football's governing body, also backed the recommendation, despite potential disruption to domestic and continental competitions during the 2022-23 season.

The final decision from FIFA over the hosting of the 2022 competition is expected to be confirmed at the next meeting of their executive committee, which will take place in Zurich on March 19 and 20.