FIFA throws $100 million into World Cup pot

There have been media reports in recent months that some training grounds were below par, particularly the England camp in Rustenburg.

Valcke said in a BBC interview the budget increase was signed off in March by FIFA's executive committee but it would easily be covered by the $3.2 billion-plus income generated by next month's football spectacular.

Officials at world football's ruling body FIFA said last week the total cost of staging the World Cup was around $1.5 billion.

"We know we had to add some money for the team base camps where some teams were unhappy about the level of the services or the level of the pitches," Valcke said.

"That's a cost FIFA took over to ensure things were delivered on time."

Danny Jordaan, head of South Africa's World Cup organising committee, said FIFA had agreed to fund the increase out of its own revenue from ticket sales.

"We have not gone on our knees pleading for money, we've got enough money," added Jordaan.

"What we've agreed with FIFA, if there are additional items ... we will sit down and between us agree FIFA funds it or we will fund it. In this case FIFA has agreed to fund it."