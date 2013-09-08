FIFA World Cup Asia Play-Off: Uzbekistan v Jordan

Hassan's side go into the second leg of their play-off with Uzbekistan on Tuesday needing a win or a high-scoring draw to progress after Friday's 1-1 stalemate in Amman.

The winner of the two-legged tie will go into another play-off in November with the fifth-placed side from the South American section, currently Uruguay.

Musab Al Laham had given the hosts the lead, but Uzbekistan equalised through Server Djeparov to claim a potentially crucial away goal.

Hassan revealed what he and his staff said to his players after the game, including the words of Al-Hussein, president of the Jordan Football Association.

"Immediately after the whistle we talked to the players and quoted them a message from Prince Ali Bin-Al Hussein," he said.

"We spoke of the need to adhere to the opportunity, and we tried to lift their spirits and asked them to focus on the second leg in Taskhent."

Uzbekistan coach Mirjalol Kasimov expressed his confidence about his side's chances of progressing to the inter-continental play-off.

"I believe we will qualify," he said.

"We achieved the minimum goal (in Amman) and now I believe we will do our job in Tashkent and qualify for the next round.

"Jordan are a good team and they showed that, but we were very good and in the first half we were better than our opponent.

"They have good quality players, but I still believe we will do what we need to in Tashkent."