FIFA World Cup Play-Off: Uruguay 0 Jordan 0

A 5-0 first-leg win in Jordan last week all but guaranteed qualification but the Uruguayans still had to finish the job in front of their home fans on Wednesday.

Head coach Oscar Tabarez named an unchanged Uruguay starting line-up, with attacking weapons Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani occupying the two striking positions.

It was up to the Jordanians to make all the running, needing at least five goals to force the game into extra-time.

The away side started encouragingly, pushing numbers forward to trouble the South American's defence but once Uruguay secured control of possession, the tie fizzled out with neither side creating many clear-cut chances.

Uruguay had two quality opportunities in the first-half with Cavani creating space for himself before blasting high and wide, while Diego Godin headed against the crossbar from close range from a corner.

Diego Lugano came closest for the home side in the second period with his free header drifting narrowly wide.

The Uruguayans, ranked sixth in the FIFA world rankings, will enter Pot One for the World Cup draw on December 6 and will avoid being drawn in a group with hosts Brazil, reigning champions Spain, Germany or Argentina.