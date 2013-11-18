FIFA World Cup Play-Off: Uruguay v Jordan

The two-time world champions put themselves firmly in the driving seat by cruising to a 5-0 win in the first leg in Amman.

Uruguay have not lost a competitive match at home since October 2009 and - with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in excellent form - will be expected to confirm qualification with minimum fuss.

Coach Oscar Tabarez, who guided Uruguay to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup, is not anticipating any complacency from his players.

"Footballers often feel their motivation according to their needs," he said.

"When there's no need, there's no motivation but I think as we get nearer the match things will fall into place.

"I hope we can fulfil our objective, which is to play a very good match."

Jordan won a penalty shoot-out in the second leg of their AFC play-off in Uzbekistan back in September to reach this stage but have not won an away game in normal time since May 2012.

Progress to the play-off stage still represents a significant improvement for Hossam Hassan's side, who failed to make it past the first group stage in qualification for the 2010 tournament.

Striker Tha'er Bewab is well aware of the uphill task facing Jordan in Montevideo, but is hopeful his side can end their qualifying campaign with a positive result.

"We're not going to kid ourselves; we are very disappointed (with the first-leg defeat)," said Bewab.

"We told everyone at home it would be difficult but we hoped to give much more.

"Now we've come here for a good result. Above all for the public, we want to change our image."