FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Jamaica v Costa Rica

Jorge Luis Pinto's team moved into first place in the final stage of CONCACAF qualifying for Brazil 2014 thanks to a 3-1 win over the United States on Friday.

Goals from Jhonny Acosta, Celso Borges and Joel Campbell in San Jose put Costa Rica one point clear of Jurgen Klinsmann's side at the top.

Costa Rica have now scored 10 goals in the final round of qualifying, and they should be confident of adding to that tally against Jamaica, who have yet to taste victory in any of their seven games thus far.

Winfried Schafer's men did manage to hold on for a goalless draw with Panama at the weekend, despite the dismissal of Rodolph Austin, but history in this clash is very much against them.

They have not beaten Costa Rica since 1997, and slipped to a 2-0 defeat in San Jose back in March, Michael Umana and Diego Calvo getting the goals on that occasion.

The Caribbean outfit's poor form has left them at the foot of group with just two goals to their name, leaving their hopes of reaching the finals for the first time since 1998 in tatters.

Jamaica will be eliminated if they lose and Mexico beat the United States, and they will look to the likes of Marlon King, Jobi McAnuff and Garath McCleary to delay their likely exit a little longer.

However, Costa Rica have been beaten just once in this round of qualification, and are well placed to qualify for their fourth World Cup.