FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Ukraine 0 England 0

Ukraine made a fast start to the fixture in Kiev but failed to convert their early dominance, as England sat back to soak up their consistent pressure.

Roy Hodgson's side had chances of their own – Theo Walcott went close on two occasions while Frank Lampard nearly scored a late header – but Ukraine were the better side and could count themselves unlucky not to have scored.

The excellent Yevhen Konoplyanka was a consistent threat for the hosts, but England defended well to leave Ukraine with a valuable point.

England remain on top of Group H in European qualifying as a result, with just two fixtures left to play.

Ukraine may have thrashed San Marino 9-0 in their last fixture but that did not stop manager Mikhail Fomenko making four changes, with attacker Roman Zozulya and midfielder Taras Stepanenko among the inclusions.

In Lampard's 100th appearance for England, the visitors made just one change to the team that cruised past Moldova 4-0, as James Milner replaced the suspended Danny Welbeck.

Zozulya could have won Ukraine a penalty in the first minute as England goalkeeper Joe Hart lunged at him, but referee Pedro Proenca turned down their appeals, while at the other end Walcott went close.

Walcott showed superb pace to get in and behind Vyacheslav Shevchuk, only to be denied by the onrushing Andriy Pyatov.

The early chances set the tone for a frantic first 15 minutes as both sides attacked with vigour and had numerous opportunities to score.

Gary Cahill had a goal-bound header hacked away by Artem Fedetskiy and the Chelsea defender was instrumental at the other end, making three important clearances to deny Ukraine.

One of those interceptions was particularly vital, with Oleg Gusev denied the chance to shoot, as Ukraine's Konoplyanka was proving a real threat with his pace and delivery on the left wing.

It was impossible for the match to be played at that pace for 90 minutes and a lull was inevitable, as England put extra attention on Konoplyanka and dropped back to deny their opponents space.

It led to a successful period for England, who created attempts on goal through Rickie Lambert and captain Steven Gerrard, while Zozulya's touch let him down after a terrific ball from Konoplyanka on the stroke of half-time.

Ukraine nearly opened the scoring in the 58th minute as a Konoplyanka cross was flicked on by Andriy Yarmolenko and then Zozulya, but Gerrard saved the day with a much-needed clearance.

Konoplyanka then went close with a free-kick in the 71st minute, but saw his effort deflected behind by Phil Jagielka, while Fedetskiy could only direct a free header at Hart.

Walcott had a good chance for England at the other end, flicking just wide with eight minutes to play, while Lampard almost scored a late header, but both sides settled for a point in Kiev.