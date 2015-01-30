Figo submits bid to stand for FIFA president

The 42-year-old became the fifth person to announce he would stand against current president Sepp Blatter earlier this week.

Figo - a two-time World Player of the Year who represented Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter - has received the support of six FIFA member nations for his campaign, with candidates requiring a minimum of five.

The Football Associations to back Figo's bid are Portugal, Denmark, Montenegro, Macedonia, Luxembourg and Poland.

"I am very happy to confirm that my six nominations were delivered to FIFA this week ahead of the deadline," Figo said in a statement.

"I would like to thank my colleagues and friends from the nominating FAs and across the global football family who have already given their backing to my campaign and sent messages encouraging me in this mission.

"It has been a great start - my thanks to everyone concerned."

Figo's high profile bid followed that of former France winger David Ginola, who received criticism claiming his campaign was a publicity stunt.

KNVB president Michael van Praag, former FIFA executive Jerome Champagne and FIFA vice-president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein are also in the running.