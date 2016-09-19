Filippo Inzaghi lauds brother Simone's fledgling coaching career

Filippo Inzaghi has been impressed by his brother Simone's first steps in senior coaching ahead of Lazio's match away to AC Milan in Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi took over Lazio following Stefano Pioli's sacking in April and was handed the reins again when Marcelo Bielsa backed out of an agreement to take over at Stadio Olimpico.

The Biancocelesti are fourth in the table with seven points from four league matches played so far this season and face an early test of their credentials at San Siro on Tuesday, when the loyalties of former Rossoneri striker Filippo are likely to be split.

"Milan-Lazio will be an open match, with the two teams coming from two wins," Venezia boss Filippo Inzaghi was quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport.

"I hope it's a good match, I'm going to enjoy it on TV from Venice because I cannot be at the San Siro.

"It's hard for me to talk about this match, the first two results that I ask for, after returning to the locker room, are always those of Lazio and Milan.

"Simone loves Lazio, [it] was [always] his dream. He prepares matches in big way, he's emerging with the stubbornness and caution of a veteran [coach]."