Fink eyeing UAE stint

Thorsten Fink has revealed that he has "two or three" offers to coach in Europe, but is eyeing a move to the Arabian Gulf League after leaving APOEL.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder spent only four months in charge of APOEL before leaving the Cypriot First Division leaders by mutual consent earlier this week.

Ex-Hamburg coach Fink is already eyeing his next move and says he is not short of options.

He said: "I know the level is going up and it is a very interesting league. A lot of good players play in the UAE.

"I have worked in Switzerland and Cyprus, so it is a good adventure and good experience. I am always interested to learn a lot from new people and new mentalities – that is why it would be good for me to work in the Middle East.

"My aim is not only to work in the Bundesliga. I can work in any country. I have two or three European offers already, but we will see."