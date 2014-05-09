Finkler signs new deal with Melbourne Victory

The deal will see the 28-year-old remain at AAMI Park until the end of the 2016-17 A-League season with Chairman Anthony Di Pietro announcing the news at the club’s end of season awards event on Friday night.

The Brazilian’s decision to stay on with the club will give Victory fans confidence ahead of next season after fullback Traore, a key part of the side over the last two seasons, elected to chase his dream of playing in Europe instead of signing a new contract earlier this week.

Finkler played every one of the Victory’s 29 matches this season finishing with a tally of nine goals and insisted he couldn’t be happier with his decision to extend his stay in Melbourne.

“I love everything about Melbourne and I’m thrilled that I’ll be here for at least another two years," he said.



“Next season will be a very exciting one for us as a club and I am really happy to remain a part of Kevin (Muscat)’s squad. I know we’re all desperate to go one step further and make the Grand Final in 2014/15, so I can’t wait to help the club be even better.



“Melbourne Victory is a great club to play for – the fans, the facilities, the coaches, the staff – everything about it is fantastic for a player.”

Victory coach Kevin Muscat was equally happy with the new deal, admitting Finkler is a key part of his squad on and off the field.

“Gui is a talented individual and a big part of our set-up, so it’s fantastic we will be able to call on his services for another two years,” Muscat said



“We also know how big of a presence he is in our changeroom and he certainly provides plenty of advice and insight to the other boys, especially the younger ones, in the squad.”