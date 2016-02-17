Finkler thinking of Victory exit after ACL exclusion

Melbourne Victory star Gui Finkler hinted he could leave after he was overlooked for the club's Asian Champions League squad.

Finkler and fellow foreigner Fahid Ben Khalfallah were not selected, with A-League clubs only allowed to include imports in their ACL squads, plus one Asian import.

And as Australian champions Victory prepare to face Asian heavyweights Gamba Osaka, Suwon Bluewings and Shanghai SIPG in Group G, the Brazilian attacker did not hide his disappointment.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed not be selected, especially as it's the second time [being overlooked for the ACL] this has happened," he told foxsports.com.au.

"I think I've done everything I can — so it definitely hurts.

"You will have to ask the coach what his reasons are but I think I offer a lot of creativity to the team, which I believe is important in a competition like this

"I feel I'm in the best physical condition of my career — I think the GPS results show that too."

Finkler, who has scored four goals and laid on three assists in 17 A-League starts, said he did not want to leave but admitted he was having second thoughts as a result of the decision.

"I don't want to leave the club, but I’m only human and it’s pretty hard to feel valued when decisions like these are made," he added.