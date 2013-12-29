Finnbogason agent hints at Roma transfer

The Iceland international has been attracting the attention of a number of clubs around Europe, with Lazio and Milan among those reportedly interested.

While stopping short of claiming Roma have explicitly revealed an interest in his man, Kees Ploegsma Junior stated his belief that the 24-year-old will move on at the end of the season.

"We have had contact from many teams for Alfred,” Ploegsma Junior told EuropaCalcio.it.

"I think in June he will make the move.

"At this moment, no team has spoken directly with Heerenveen.

However, Sabatini has discussed many things with us."

Finnbogason has scored 17 goals in 15 Eredivisie matches this season.