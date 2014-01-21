Fiorentina boost as Matri injury not serious

The 29-year-old joined the Florence outfit on loan from Milan last week and made an instant impact, scoring twice on debut in a 3-0 Serie A win at Catania on Sunday.

The gloss was taken off the former Juventus man's impressive bow when he sustained an injury that cut short his afternoon.

Matri is not facing a spell on the sidelines, though, as tests have revealed he only sustained a minor problem.

A statement on Fiorentina's official website said: "Alessandro Matri underwent tests which have excluded any lesion to his posterior muscle on his leg, hence, the player will return to train with the team as normal in the next few days."

There was not such positive news for Fiorentina defender Nenad Tomovic, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday's victory and has been ordered to rest for two weeks before undergoing further tests.

Fiorentina have also confirmed that goalkeeper Gustavo Munua will leave the club after agreeing to end his contract prematurely.

The 35-year-old only joined the Serie A club at the start of the season and made just two Europa League appearances for Vincenzo Montella's side.