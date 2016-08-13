Fiorentina dealt blow in Corluka pursuit

Lokomotiv Moscow have ruled out the sale of Croatia international Vedran Corluka following reports linking him with a switch to Fiorentina.

Corluka produced some good displays for Croatia at Euro 2016 in France and was tipped to join the Serie A club on loan with an option to buy.

However, Lokomotiv director of sport Anatoly Meshcheryakov has refuted those reports in no uncertain terms, insisting the former Tottenham defender will not be sold and still has two years left on his current contract.

"The club will not sell Corluka," he told Match TV. "He has two years left on his contract, not one and not six months.

"We are not considering the possibility of selling him, as that is not in our intention and he will not be leaving Moscow."