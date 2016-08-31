Fiorentina loan Olivera to replace Alonso

Fiorentina have wasted little time in plugging the gap left by Marcos Alonso with the signing of Uruguayan full-back Maxi Olivera.

The Serie A outfit allowed Alonso to depart for Chelsea earlier on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee, the 25-year-old signing a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Hours later Fiorentina have brought in Olivera from Penarol, agreeing a loan deal that also sees the Viola have the opportunity to make the move permanent.

Olivera moved to Penarol from Wanderers in February 2016 having made 126 appearances for the club, and has since made 21 outings for his parent club.