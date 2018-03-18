Fiorentina rename training ground after late captain Astori

Fiorentina are to rename the club's training ground after Davide Astori following the club captain's shock death.

Viola president Mario Cognigni confirmed the move ahead of Sunday's Serie A match at Torino.

"It will no longer be called Campini, but Sports Centre Davide Astori," Cognigni told Premium Sport.

"This was his home - the place where he went very often, even with his family, to spend a few hours of leisure.

"This is the first of many initiatives to remember a special person like him."

President to : "We will be renaming our training ground in honour of ." March 18, 2018

Astori passed away in his hotel room hours ahead of a scheduled Serie A match with Udinese on March 4.

An autopsy showed the 31-year-old died from natural causes that led to heart problems.