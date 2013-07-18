Fiorentina to win race for Dabro

The Croatian forward, 16, has emerged from the youth system of his native Cibalia Vinkovci and is thought to have been monitored by a number of leading European clubs.

However, Serie A now looks to be his likely destination after Dabro admitted that he was on the verge of a move to Stadio Artemio Franchi.

"I confirm I have reached an agreement with Fiorentina. Inter, Liverpool and (Manchester) City followed me too, but I've chosen Fiorentina," he told tuttomercatoweb.

"They have shown since the beginning to be a serious side and to be very interested in me."

Dabro, who has played for his country at Under-16 and Under-17 level, said the arrival of Mario Gomez at the club from Bayern Munich was one of the major influences in his decision.

"What striker am I like? I am like Cavani, Falcao, Van Persie and Mario Gomez. And so, although initially I'm going to play in the Fiorentina's youth, it will be a great opportunity for me to see the German bomber (Gomez) play very closely to me. I cannot wait," he added.