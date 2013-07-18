Fiorentina to win race for Dabro
Teenager Marko Dabro is set to join Fiorentina, despite offers from the likes of Inter, Liverpool and Manchester City.
The Croatian forward, 16, has emerged from the youth system of his native Cibalia Vinkovci and is thought to have been monitored by a number of leading European clubs.
However, Serie A now looks to be his likely destination after Dabro admitted that he was on the verge of a move to Stadio Artemio Franchi.
"I confirm I have reached an agreement with Fiorentina. Inter, Liverpool and (Manchester) City followed me too, but I've chosen Fiorentina," he told tuttomercatoweb.
"They have shown since the beginning to be a serious side and to be very interested in me."
Dabro, who has played for his country at Under-16 and Under-17 level, said the arrival of Mario Gomez at the club from Bayern Munich was one of the major influences in his decision.
"What striker am I like? I am like Cavani, Falcao, Van Persie and Mario Gomez. And so, although initially I'm going to play in the Fiorentina's youth, it will be a great opportunity for me to see the German bomber (Gomez) play very closely to me. I cannot wait," he added.
