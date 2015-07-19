Fire tight-lipped on Drogba link

Chicago Fire coach Frank Yallop was coy on growing speculation that former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is bound for the MLS franchise.

Drogba is a free agent after leaving Stamford Bridge on the back of Chelsea's Premier League-winning campaign last season, and the former Ivory Coast international is now reportedly in discussions with the Fire.

According to reports, the Fire are prepared to offer the 37-year-old an 18-month contract worth around $2.5 million per year.

"Obviously, we can't name names but we're talking to some players and obviously someone like that would be great to bring to the club," Yallop said of Drogba, who has made no secret of his desire to play in MLS.

"Obviously, I can't say anything more than that, to be honest."

Drogba - a two-time African Footballer of the Year - scored over 150 goals in different spells for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in the process.