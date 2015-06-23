Firmino ignoring Liverpool speculation

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino insisted he is solely focused on the Copa America amid growing speculation the Hoffenheim star is set to join Liverpool.

Firmino is believed to be on the brink of a move to Anfield after reports on Tuesday claimed that Liverpool have agreed a deal with the Bundesliga club.

However, the 23-year-old – preparing for a Copa America quarter-final showdown with Paraguay – attempted to distance himself from talk of an imminent switch to the Premier League.

"My life is here at the Copa America, and I'm thinking only about the Copa," Firmino told a media conference on Tuesday.

"It is in God's hands, until things are decided at the end. For now, I have a contract with Hoffenheim until 2017."

Firmino, who has also been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Zenit, scored 10 goals in 36 matches in all competitions last term, seven of those coming in the Bundesliga.