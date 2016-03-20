Firmino to miss Southampton trip after dropping out of Brazil squad

Roberto Firmino is set to miss Liverpool's trip to Southampton on Sunday, after pulling out of Dunga's latest Brazil squad with a hamstring injury.

Firmino was replaced after 85 minutes of Thursday's Europa League clash Manchester United, but there was little evidence to suggest that decision was anything other than a tactical one from manager Jurgen Klopp.

But Brazil have confirmed the 24-year-old has withdrawn from the national side, with Benfica's Jonas drafted in.

Firmino has been in fine form for Liverpool, scoring eight league goals in 25 appearances.

His absence could pave the way for Divock Origi to start at St Mary's, where he scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 League Cup thrashing in December.

Brazil boss Dunga will take comfort in the fact that Firmino's replacement, Jonas, has been in inspired form for Benfica, netting 30 goals in all competitions this season.

Brazil take on Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on March 25, before travelling to face Paraguay four days later.