Firmino: My future is at Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino is loving life in the Premier League and hopes to stay at Anfield for many more years.

The Brazil international joined Liverpool in June 2015 after four-and-a-half years at Hoffenheim and initially struggled to adapt to the English top flight.

He has since developed into an important first-team player, though, and wants to stay put for the foreseeable future.

"Being really honest, I love it here and plan to stay for many years in the future," Firmino told the official Liverpool magazine.

"The Premier League is really competitive and tests you all the time.

"I think I have had to change the way I play. I was adapted to European football after playing in Germany but English football is very different to the Bundesliga.

"You really notice that the Premier League is much, much faster. The pace is very high and you do need to adjust, but this is a type of football that I enjoy."

The 25-year-old has netted six goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this term.