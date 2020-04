First-team trio among 15 to test positive for coronavirus at Alaves

Alaves have confirmed that three first-team players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish outfit, who sat in 14th place in LaLiga before the Covid-19 outbreak halted league action, also confirmed that seven members of coaching staff and five workers at the club had contracted the virus.

None of the Saski Baskonia basketball team, which form part of the Alaves-Baskonia Group, tested positive for coronovirus.

A statement on Alavesโ€™ official website said: โ€œCoronavirus tests carried out in the last hours in the Alaves-Baskonia Group already have the results.

โ€œA total of 15 people have tested positive, three of them belonging to Deportivo Alavesโ€™ first team, seven more to the Albiazul coaching staff and none to the KIROLBET Baskonia team. Therefore, five workers have also been affected.

โ€œThe club made the decision to carry out the tests within the policy of responsibility with the people who are part of our family and the results have shown that it was the best way to urgently locate the cases and implement preventive measures to reduce, as far as possible, more infections.

โ€œThe people detected are asymptomatic and in good health.โ€