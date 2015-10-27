Fit-again Jones ready to fight for United place

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones is unfazed by the potential arrival of defensive reinforcements, with the fit-again Englishman ready to fight for his first-team spot.

After overcoming thrombosis that ruled him out of the opening games of the season, Jones started only his second Premier League match of the campaign as United drew 0-0 at home to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Jones has partnered Chris Smalling in the centre of United's defence for the past three games in all competitions, having ousted make-shift defender Daley Blind.

Despite his return to action, Jones is aware United will continue to be linked with some of the world's best defenders following an off-season dominated by speculation over the possible arrivals of Sergio Ramos and Mats Hummels.

The 23-year-old England international, however, is not daunted by new competition, insisting it is part and parcel of life at the top.

"We are at Manchester United," said Jones.

"We are always going to be linked with Ramos or Hummels or whoever it is, we are always going to be linked with players.

"It's not a problem. It's something you have to deal with from when you are under-14s.

"I remember being at Blackburn and someone comes along at under-14s, or under-15s, under-16s, under-17s, under-18s.

"That is football for you but you have to battle your way through and show people.

"If you can't cope with that you don't deserve to be at the club. There's competition here.

"We are at one of the best clubs in the world. I would be a bit worried if we weren't linked with the best players in the world.

"It's natural and it's healthy."