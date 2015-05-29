Fit-again Suarez set to aid Barca's treble quest

Luis Enrique can call on Luis Suarez for Saturday's Copa del Rey final after the striker succesfully shook off a hamstring injury.

The Uruguayan sustained the injury in the second leg of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League semi-final victory against Bayern Munich and missed the last two La Liga fixtures.

However, Luis Enrique confirmed the striker would be available for the weekend as Barca seek to claim the second of three potential titles.

"He's fine, he trained all week and, in principal, he's available, as is any other player in the squad," he told reporters.

Barca wrapped up the league title with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid and, following Saturday's final, finish their season with the Champions League final against Juventus.

Ahead of this weekend's showpiece at Camp Nou, the Barca boss rubbished suggestions focus may wander to their clash with Juve.

"We haven't made that error once this season, so why would we do it now before the Copa final?," he questioned reporters.

"We're playing in our own stadium, there are so many things stimulating us and making us stronger. The motivation and hope is extraordinary at the moment.

"The situation is the best of the season, we've had great games, we've got great results and now there's two to go - the two final steps and the culmination of an exceptional season.

"The players are aware of how difficult finals are and they're not going in feeling arrogant. They know it will be difficult but they feel they can overcome those difficultiues.

"We've seen situations over the years where teams play cup finals at home and it's gone the other way, so we won't know [whether it is an advantage] until tomorrow.

"It's a familiar venue but with a different atmsosphere. There will probably be more Bilbao supporters than our own but to whom does it benefit? I'll tell you tomorrow."