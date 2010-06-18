Fit again Veron fit could return against Greece

A draw will be enough for Argentina, yet to mathematically secure qualification, to win the group and remain in the Johannesburg area for the second round.

Juan Sebastian Veron turned out with the reserves in Friday's practice having overcome a calf injury.

Veron missed Thursday's 4-1 win over South Korea after suffering a strain in his right calf during the opening 1-0 win over Nigeria last Saturday.

While the players involved in Thursday's win were rested, the reserve side that Maradona lined up against their sparring junior team showed hints of possible changes in the side to face the Greeks.

With Jonas Gutierrez suspended after being booked in the two previous matches, Ariel Garce could be Maradona's pick at right back.

Clemente Rodriguez played at left back in the practice and could replace Gabriel Heinze, who has one booking, while Mario Bolatti might stand in for captain Javier Mascherano, also on one yellow card.

Walter Samuel has recovered from a minor thigh strain that forced his substitution by Nicolas Burdisso on Thursday.

"Luckily it's not a pull so I hope to return as soon as possible and be back in the next game," Samuel said. "In the healthy competition we have in the squad, no-one wants to lose his place."

