Five Kano Pillars players wounded by gunmen

The incident occurred in Abaji as the defending Premier League champions travelled to Owerri for their season-opening clash with Heartland at the weekend.

Tweeting after the shootings, the club said: "Five players were injured from gunshots - Gambo, Ogbonaya, Eneji Otekpa, Murtala Adamu, and Moses Ekpai.

"The gunmen also snatched handsets and other valuables from the players".

The players were later said to be in a stable condition, with one of the injured, Reuben Ogbonnaya, later taking to Twitter to offer his thanks to well-wishers.

"I really appreciate God for what he has done for me and my team-mates today," he said. "He kept us alive

"I want to thank all the people who have shown us such great love. Thank you very much

"Thanks for the prayers also, we appreciate."

The club's fixture against Heartland has been postponed indefinitely, while a request has also been made to push back the CAF Champions League first round first leg clash with Moghreb Tetouan, scheduled for next Thursday.