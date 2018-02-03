Five-star Eibar thrash much-changed Sevilla

Vincenzo Montella's rotating backfired spectacularly as Sevilla suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at Eibar in La Liga on Saturday.

The fixture was sandwiched between Sevilla's Copa del Rey semi-final clashes with Leganes, with Montella deciding to rest several key players such as Ever Banega and Luis Muriel, while Sandro Ramirez, Roque Mesa and Miguel Layun all made their debuts.

There was also a return at centre-back for captain Nico Pareja after more than four months out with a thigh injury, but his rustiness was laid bare within 37 seconds, as the Argentinian failed to close Kike Garcia down and the winger rifled a ferocious effort past Sergio Rico.

Fabian Orellana doubled Eibar's tally in the 16th minute, firing home at the back post after Jose Angel picked out the winger with an exquisite outside-of-the-foot cross,

Sevilla pulled one back through a Pablo Sarabia penalty, but that was one of few positive moments for the hapless visitors, who conceded again just after the half-hour mark - Ivan Ramis powering home a header from another sumptuous Jose Angel delivery, taking him to seven assists for the season.

7 - No la Liga defender provide more assists than Jose Angel this term. Tray. February 3, 2018

Orellana got his second of the day in the 61st minute, tucking home a neat finish after being fed into the right side of the penalty area and Anaitz Arbilla wrapped things up late on, finding the top-left corner with a fine 25-yard free-kick.

The result moves Eibar to within a point of sixth-placed Sevilla, who could get overtaken by Celta Vigo when they travel to Alaves later on Saturday.