Five-star Man City thrash West Brom to go top

Manchester City moved to the summit of the Premier League table following their impressive 5-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Tuesday evening.

Phil Foden has City's first real chance of the game but West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone tipped his effort on to the post before Ilkay Gundogan found the back of the net for the third successive match to put them ahead.

Joao Cancelo doubled Man City's lead in the 20th minute with a curling strike before Gundogan scored his second of the match with another shot 10 minutes later.

Riyad Mahrez then made it four on the stroke of half-time with a fierce shot from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

The Algerian international then turned provider early in the second half as he played the ball across the six-yard box for Raheem Sterling to tap home the fifth.

Man City are now top on 41 points, one point ahead of Manchester United, who play on Wednesday, while West Brom stay 19th on 11 points, six adrift of 17th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.