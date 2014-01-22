'Flexible' Kruse confident of World Cup spot

The 25-year-old has eight goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances this term, a return that has helped Lucien Favre's side to third in the standings.

Kruse has six caps and one goal for the national side, and has been a regular member of Joachim Low's squad since August.

He feels he is being rewarded for a series of impressive domestic displays and hopes to be among the 23-man squad for the showpiece event, which starts in Brazil later this year.

Speaking to Sport Bild, he said: "If one has been invited since August, always, that says something.

"I think that the national coach rewarded my performance at the club.

"I know we have 25 to 30 players that have hope (of going to the World Cup). At the end only 23 (can go).

"I guess I am the type of striker that is most flexible. I am not a (Miroslav) Klose or (Mario) Gomez."