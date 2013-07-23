Floccari committed to Lazio

The former Parma and Genoa striker is not assured of first-team football under Vladimir Petkovic, with Libor Kozak and Miroslav Klose competing with the 31-year-old for places at the head of the attack.

Lazio beat neighbours Roma to win the Coppa Italia last season, and Floccari is eager for more success at the Stadio Olimpico.

"A number of offers have been made for me, but I’ve turned them all down," he told Style Radio.

"I like the Lazio project and I won’t be leaving here. As soon as the transfer market closes, I'll discuss a contract renewal with the club."

Floccari's current deal with Lazio expires in 2014.

The forward made 36 appearances in all competitions last term, scoring 10 goals.